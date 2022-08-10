How to watch PGA Tour's FedEx St. Jude Championship on ESPN+

After some drama about who would and who would not be in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, the field is set. Now, the three-week sprint to the finish begins, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 125 players in the standings are in the field. After this week, the top 70 make the BMW Championship. And finally, the top 30 make the season-ending Tour Championship.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Access 4,300-plus hours of live coverage from 35 PGA Tour tournaments each year, including four days of coverage at 28 events with four feeds each day. Plus, access replays, originals and more. Stream on ESPN+

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, has 30 hours of library and classic content.

Here is how to watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship:

All times ET

Thursday

Main feed

8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. ET | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 11, 14 & 16)

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 1

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 2

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. ET | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 11, 14 & 16)

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 1

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 2

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 11, 14 & 16)

8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Main feed

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 11, 14 & 16)

8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here