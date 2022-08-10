MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury.

Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

"I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, but I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship," Matsuyama said in a statement released Wednesday.

It was the fourth time this season that Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, has pulled out of a tournament because of injury. He also withdrew at The Players, Valero Texas Open and 3M Open. He was disqualified during the first round of the Memorial for having an illegal substance on the face of his 3-wood.

Matsuyama, 30, has won twice on tour this season, at the Zozo Championship and Sony Open in Hawaii.