SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- K.J. Choi closed with a birdie, eagle and birdie for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead in PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic on Friday.

Choi, the 52-year-old South Korean player who won last year at Pebble Beach for his lone senior title, was tied with Scott McCarron, Tim Petrovic, Scott Dunlap and Billy Mayfair.

Choi birdied the par-4 seventh, eagled the par-5 eighth and closed with a birdie on the par-3 ninth at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Steve Stricker was a stroke back with 2019 winner Brandt Jobe, Billy Andrade and Stephen Ames.

Local favorite Fred Couples and Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker shot 69s.

Jerry Kelly, the Shaw Charity Classic winner last week in Alberta, opened with a 70. Alker and Kelly are the only three-time winners this year.