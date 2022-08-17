How to watch PGA Tour's BMW Championship on ESPN+

The BMW Championship, the penultimate event on the PGA Tour, takes place this weekend at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The field of 68 players will compete for 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship, as well as a share of the $15 million dollar purse. One of golf's elite players won't be in attendance, as No. 2-ranked golfer Cameron Smith pulled out of this weekend's event because of a lingering hip injury.

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Here is how to watch the BMW Championship:

All times ET

Thursday

Main Feed

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Groups

9:10 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee Group

9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 15)

9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 1

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 13 and 17)

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Hole (No. 15)

3.p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main Feed

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Groups

9:10 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee Group

9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 15)

9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 1

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.- | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 13 and 17)

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Hole (No. 15)

3.p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main Feed

7:30 a.m. - noon | Watch here

Featured Groups

8:15 a.m. - noon | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 15)

8:15 a.m. - noon | Watch here

Marquee Group

8:30 a.m. - noon | Watch here

Featured Group 1

Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 13 and 17)

Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Hole (No. 15)

Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Main Feed

7:30 a.m. - noon | Watch here

Featured Groups

8:15 a.m. - noon | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 15)

8:15 a.m. - noon | Watch here

Marquee Group

8:30 a.m. - noon | Watch here

Featured Group 1

Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 13 and 17)

Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Hole (No. 15)

Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here