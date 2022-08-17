        <
          How to watch PGA Tour's BMW Championship on ESPN+

          7:42 AM ET
          The BMW Championship, the penultimate event on the PGA Tour, takes place this weekend at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The field of 68 players will compete for 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship, as well as a share of the $15 million dollar purse. One of golf's elite players won't be in attendance, as No. 2-ranked golfer Cameron Smith pulled out of this weekend's event because of a lingering hip injury.

          As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, has 30 hours of library and classic content.

          Here is how to watch the BMW Championship:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Main Feed

          9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Groups

          9:10 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee Group

          9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Holes (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 15)

          9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Group 1

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Holes (Nos. 13 and 17)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Hole (No. 15)

          3.p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main Feed

          9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Groups

          9:10 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee Group

          9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Holes (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 15)

          9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Group 1

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m.- | Watch here

          Featured Holes (Nos. 13 and 17)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Hole (No. 15)

          3.p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main Feed

          7:30 a.m. - noon | Watch here

          Featured Groups

          8:15 a.m. - noon | Watch here

          Featured Holes (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 15)

          8:15 a.m. - noon | Watch here

          Marquee Group

          8:30 a.m. - noon | Watch here

          Featured Group 1

          Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Holes (Nos. 13 and 17)

          Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Hole (No. 15)

          Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main Feed

          7:30 a.m. - noon | Watch here

          Featured Groups

          8:15 a.m. - noon | Watch here

          Featured Holes (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 15)

          8:15 a.m. - noon | Watch here

          Marquee Group

          8:30 a.m. - noon | Watch here

          Featured Group 1

          Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Holes (Nos. 13 and 17)

          Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Hole (No. 15)

          Noon - 6 p.m. | Watch here