SOTOGRANDE, Spain -- Jessica Korda made three eagles Thursday in an 11-under 61 that equaled a Ladies European Tour record and gave her a five-shot lead after the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande.

Korda also added six birdies to go with one bogey-on the par-4 eighth to break the course record at La Reserva Club and equal the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour.