South African Louis de Jager leads the Czech Masters after a birdie on the final hole gave him a course record-equalling 64 and a one-shot advantage over two-time winner Thomas Pieters on day one in Prague on Thursday.

The Belgian had looked set to lead after fighting off the challenge of defending champion Johannes Veerman until the American dropped back into a four-way tie for third towards the end of his round.

Early starters Marcel Schneider, Jordan Gumberg and Tapio Pulkkanen set the clubhouse target at six under par after each shot 66.