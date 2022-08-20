Will Zalatoris decides to pull out of the BMW Championship because of a back injury. (0:28)

Will Zalatoris withdrew during the third round of the BMW Championship on Saturday because of a back injury.

Zalatoris shot a 3-under-par 139 over the first two rounds to enter play on Saturday five shots behind leader Adam Scott of Australia.

He was four shots back when he appeared to suffer his injury after teeing off on the fourth hole Saturday. He gingerly walked down the fairway and finished the hole; however, attempts to stretch himself out prior to the fifth hole did not go well, and he opted to withdraw from the tournament.

Zalatoris is coming off recording his first PGA Tour title this past weekend. He defeated Austrian Sepp Straka in a playoff on Sunday to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

Zalatoris, who turned 26 on Tuesday, is ranked ninth in the world.

He is best known for several close misses at major championships early in his career. He finished second at the 2021 Masters before he was technically a full PGA Tour member.

This year, he finished second at the PGA Championship after losing to Justin Thomas in a playoff and tied for second at the U.S. Open.