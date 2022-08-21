The 30 players headed to the Tour Championship and finale of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

Patrick Cantlay's tee shot on the 17th hole bounces directly over a bunker and onto the fairway, which he caps off with a birdie. (0:43)

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. After the first event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the field was cut to 70 players. After this week's BMW Championship, won by the event's defending champion, Patrick Cantlay, only 30 players advance to the season-ending Tour Championship. The winner will take home an $18 million check.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Access 4,300-plus hours of live coverage from 35 PGA Tour tournaments each year, including four days of coverage at 28 events with four feeds each day. Plus, access replays, originals and more. Stream on ESPN+

The Tour Championship will take place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and will once again feature a staggered start beginning in Round 1.

So who's still got a chance? Here's the list of the 30 players who advanced, where they stand and the score at which they will start: