The 30 players headed to the Tour Championship and finale of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. After the first event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the field was cut to 70 players. After this week's BMW Championship, won by the event's defending champion, Patrick Cantlay, only 30 players advance to the season-ending Tour Championship. The winner will take home an $18 million check.
The Tour Championship will take place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and will once again feature a staggered start beginning in Round 1.
So who's still got a chance? Here's the list of the 30 players who advanced, where they stand and the score at which they will start:
Scottie Scheffler (10 under)
Patrick Cantlay (8 under)
Will Zalatoris (7 under)
Xander Schauffele (6 under)
Sam Burns (5 under)
Cameron Smith (4 under)
Rory McIlroy (4 under)
Tony Finau (4 under)
Sepp Straka (4 under)
Sungjae Im (4 under)
Jon Rahm (3 under)
Scott Stallings (3 under)
Justin Thomas (3 under)
Cameron Young (3 under)
Matt Fitzpatrick (3 under)
Max Homa (2 under)
Hideki Matsuyama (2 under)
Jordan Spieth (2 under)
Joaquin Niemann (2 under)
Viktor Hovland (2 under)
Collin Morikawa (1 under)
Billy Horschel (1 under)
Tom Hoge (1 under)
Corey Conners (1 under)
Brian Harman (1 under)
K.H. Lee (Even)
J.T. Poston (Even)
Sahith Theegala (Even)
Adam Scott (Even)
Aaron Wise (Even)