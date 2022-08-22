Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan are among the star athletes who will be featured in the upcoming release of the PGA Tour 2K23 video game on Oct. 14.

2K announced on Monday that the iconic game is back, featuring Woods on the cover and in the game. Fans will be able to play as Woods or play against him, and they will also be able to purchase a Woods edition of the game that will include his TaylorMade wedge set, Nike TW golf T-shirt and the Tiger Woods Signature Sunday pack with a red polo, black pants, black hat, Nike TW golf shoes and Bridgestone Tour B XS golf balls.

Woods is not only in the game -- he's also an executive director, advising the game development team.

"It's not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the executive director role makes this a truly unique opportunity," Woods said in a statement. "2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA TOUR."

In addition to the Woods add-on, users will also be able to preorder the Michael Jordan bonus pack. The Jordan bonus will be included with certain versions of the game and will allow users to play as Jordan in the game.

In addition to Woods and Jordan, the game will feature PGA Tour players Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Will Zalatoris as well as LPGA Tour players Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson.