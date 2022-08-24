How to watch the 2022 Tour Championship on ESPN+

Patrick Cantlay's tee shot on the 17th hole bounces directly over a bunker and onto the fairway, which he caps off with a birdie. (0:43)

The field is set for the 2022 Tour Championship, as the original 125-player FedEx Cup playoff roster now sits at just 29 contenders. An $18 million purse awaits the winner of the season-ending event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Scottie Scheffler leads the list of players who advanced, with Patrick Cantlay, the reigning champion and winner of last week's BMW Championship, right behind him.

This event will have three feeds from which to choose:

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent selected groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Here is how to watch the Tour Championship:

All times ET

Thursday

Main feed

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2, 9, 15 and 17)

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 1

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 2

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (No. 9 and 17)

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2, 9, 15 and 17)

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 1

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 2

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 9 and 17)

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Featured Group 1

12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 2

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3 and 17)

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Featured Group 1

11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 2

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 9 and 17)

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 1

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Group 2

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 9 and 17)

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here