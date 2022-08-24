How to watch the 2022 Tour Championship on ESPN+

The field is set for the 2022 Tour Championship, as the original 125-player FedEx Cup playoff roster now sits at just 29 contenders. An $18 million purse awaits the winner of the season-ending event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Scottie Scheffler leads the list of players who advanced, with Patrick Cantlay, the reigning champion and winner of last week's BMW Championship, right behind him.
This event will have three feeds from which to choose:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent selected groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here is how to watch the Tour Championship:
All times ET
Thursday
Main feed
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2, 9, 15 and 17)
12 p.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Group 1
1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Group 2
1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)
1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (No. 9 and 17)
1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2, 9, 15 and 17)
12 p.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Group 1
1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Group 2
1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)
1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 9 and 17)
1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Featured Group 1
12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Group 2
1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)
1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3 and 17)
1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Featured Group 1
11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Group 2
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 9 and 17)
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Group 1
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Group 2
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2 and 15)
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 9 and 17)
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here