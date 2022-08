South Africa's Thriston Lawrence and Spain's Alejandro Canizares share the lead following the opening round of the European Masters in Switzerland.

Rounds of 62 gave the duo an eight-under par total, two strokes clear of Matt Wallace, Scott Jamieson, Louis de Jager and Eduardo de la Riva.

Gavin Green, who placed second in last week's Czech Masters, finished day one nine strokes from the joint leaders.