Featured groups from two upcoming LPGA tournaments will appear on ESPN+, starting this week in Cincinnati.

Two morning groups and two afternoon groups will be on ESPN+ from each event. It's the first time LPGA events have included featured groups on a streaming platform.

Brooke Henderson, Paula Creamer and Minjee Lee will be part of coverage from the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G on Thursday, Sept. 8. They tee off at 8:36 a.m. ET, followed by the group of Leona Maguire, Stacy Lewis and Sei Young Kim. The afternoon groups from the Cincinnati event feature Ally Ewing, Hannah Green and Andrea Lee at 1:14 p.m. ET, followed by Paula Reto, Sarah Schmelzel and Angela Stanford at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Friday's featured groups are Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda and Atthaya Thitikul at 8:36 a.m. ET, followed by Danielle Kang, Jennifer Kupcho and Ashleigh Buhai at 8:47 a.m. ET. The afternoon groups are Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Gaby Lopez at 1:14 p.m. ET, followed by Anna Nordqvist, Mina Harigae and Megan Khang at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Saturday and Sunday groups will be announced, with similar times expected.

The next event with featured group coverage will be the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G on Sept. 23-25. It marks the first time since 2018 that LPGA events have aired on an ESPN platform.

"Partnering with ESPN+ to stream featured groups at these two events is a very important step for the LPGA," said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "Our goal is always to deliver more content and more engagement opportunities for our current fans and to expose new fans to the skill and personalities of our amazing athletes. ESPN+ is the perfect platform for us to accomplish these goals and for fans to see more great golf."