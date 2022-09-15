SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Bryson DeChambeau spent the past four months recovering from surgery on his left wrist, but he says he's well enough to compete in another long-drive competition later this month.

DeChambeau said Thursday that he plans to compete in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 in Mesquite, Nevada.

Before competing in the long-drive world championship last year, DeChambeau complained of wrecking his hands during training for the event. That contest came two days after he competed in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

DeChambeau had surgery on his left wrist on April 14. He said doctors performed the surgery to repair a fractured hook of the hamate bone.

"I didn't train my hand [last year], so the hook of the hamate is now gone," DeChambeau told ESPN on Thursday. "They shaved it down to the bone. It doesn't get impacted at all. It's taken four months for it to fully heal. I've had times where it's hurt before, but I have no issues now."

DeChambeau, who was one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour before defecting to the LIV Golf circuit, said he has reached club speeds of 216 to 217 mph during recent training.

DeChambeau finished seventh in last year's long-drive world championship. He advanced to the final day of competition; his longest drive was 406 yards.

"There was no pain, no nothing, no issues," DeChambeau said. "The only thing is going to be endurance, and that's why I'm going to train to make sure it's OK. I'm going to train my hand, which I didn't do before. I'm looking forward to hitting it far."