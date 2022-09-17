Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson said the LIV Golf Invitational Series is "here to stay" as he called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed series for the good of the sport.

The breakaway circuit launched in June and counts 12 major champions among its players, but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the threat, has made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance program.

Players who joined the LIV Golf series are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events.

"The PGA Tour, for the last 20 or 30 years have had all the best players in the world. That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay," Mickelson said after carding 2-under 70 in the opening round of the LIV event in Chicago on Friday.

"The best solution is for us to come together. I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old historical 'history of the game' product that the PGA Tour provides. I think that LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a lot of younger crowds.

"Both are good for the game of golf and the inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary. As soon as that happens, we all start working together. It's going to be a really positive thing for everyone."

American two-time major champion Dustin Johnson took a three-shot lead in the opening round after carding 63 to finish on 9-under at Rich Harvest Farms.

World No. 2 Cameron Smith of Australia was second at 6-under and Matthew Wolff a shot back in third.