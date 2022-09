Rasmus Hojgaard equalled the course record with his nine-under-par round of 62 to hold a two shot lead after the opening round of the Open de France on Thursday.

Alexander Bjork lies in second place at seven-under par after an impressive round that included no dropped shots.

Paul Barjou is third at six-under-par, while Jamie Donaldson, James Morrison and Julien Brun share fourth place.

Hojgaard, 21, has won three DP World Tour titles.