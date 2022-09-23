Rasmus Hojgaard followed up Thursday's course record-equalling 62 with a 65 to hold a commanding six-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Cazoo Open de France.

Morning starter Hojgaard carded seven birdies and a single bogey on day two at Le Golf National to head into the clubhouse on 15 under par.

The chasing pack tried to close the gap in the afternoon but no-one could join the Dane in double figures under par, with France's Paul Barjon his nearest challenger on nine under.

Hojgaard was pleased with his performance at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue and vowed not to change much over the weekend as he goes in search of a fourth DP World Tour title.