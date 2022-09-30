England's Richard Mansell conjured up a remarkable round of 68 in horrendous conditions at St. Andrews to lead the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by 2 shots at the halfway stage.

Four early birdies gave the 28 year-old a great start to his round and as the wind and rain increased, Mansell held on to finish on 10 under par in the event, which also doubles as a pro-am.

Two behind is Sweden's Alex Noren who carded a 69 at Kingsbarns, while Niklas Norgaard Moller of Denmark and Frenchman Antoine Rozner are joint third on 7 under.

Rory McIlroy was another who suffered in the torrential weather, sliding to a 75 at Kingsbarns to leave him at 1 under-par -- 9 shots behind Mansell.