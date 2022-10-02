Ryan Fox clinched his second DP World Tour title of the year on Sunday, finishing a shot clear of Alex Noren and Callum Shinkwin as the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship concluded at St. Andrews.

Four shots off the lead in joint second place heading into the final round, Fox carded seven birdies and three bogeys on Sunday for a four-under-par 68, finishing on 15-under to win on the DP World Tour for the third time in his career.

New Zealander Fox, who topped the final leaderboard at February's Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the UAE, was supported at St. Andrews by his father Grant, who captained the Rugby World Cup-winning All Blacks side of 1987.

Three-time Alfred Dunhill Links runner-up Rory McIlroy finished the event tied for fourth place alongside Antoine Rozner on 13-under after carding one of the rounds of the day -- a six-under-par 66.