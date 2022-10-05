When it comes to putting, golfer Spencer Levin's putting form is a little more unorthodox than most. It even parallels one of Adam Sandler's iconic movie characters.
While practicing at the Shriner Children's Open on Wednesday, Levin showed off a putting grip that looked similar to Happy Gilmore's, a character played by Sandler in the 1996 film of the same name. The 38-year-old golfer broke down his new stance and said he's already heard comparisons to Sandler's character.
"Another guy came up and goes, 'What's up? Happy Gilmore?' Levin said.
A+ form 💯 pic.twitter.com/5uhYTklDUy— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2022
Levin made the change after recent struggles with his putting. After experimenting with different split-hand grips on a normal putting club, he found a hammY branded putter in his father's garage. According to Levin, the club is designed for his distinctive form. Levin immediately saw results with the new grip.
"The first day I used it, I made 11 birdies, so ever since then I've been using it."
Levin will put his skills and putting grip on display when he tees off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.
"What's up Happy Gilmore" 🤣— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2022
Spencer Levin breaks down his unique putting @ShrinersOpen pic.twitter.com/vudR79LHLn