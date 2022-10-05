When it comes to putting, golfer Spencer Levin's putting form is a little more unorthodox than most. It even parallels one of Adam Sandler's iconic movie characters.

While practicing at the Shriner Children's Open on Wednesday, Levin showed off a putting grip that looked similar to Happy Gilmore's, a character played by Sandler in the 1996 film of the same name. The 38-year-old golfer broke down his new stance and said he's already heard comparisons to Sandler's character.

"Another guy came up and goes, 'What's up? Happy Gilmore?' Levin said.

Levin made the change after recent struggles with his putting. After experimenting with different split-hand grips on a normal putting club, he found a hammY branded putter in his father's garage. According to Levin, the club is designed for his distinctive form. Levin immediately saw results with the new grip.

"The first day I used it, I made 11 birdies, so ever since then I've been using it."

Levin will put his skills and putting grip on display when he tees off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.