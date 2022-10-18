The PGA Tour is moving the CJ Cup out of South Korea for the third straight year because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the event will be held in Ridgeland, South Carolina, at the Congaree Golf Club. The previous two tournaments moved were held in Las Vegas.

The 78-man field features 15 of the top 20 in the world ranking. Twenty-one players in the CJ Cup last year in Las Vegas are now part of LIV Golf and are ineligible to play.

Congaree held a PGA Tour event last year to replace the Canadian Open, which remained under travel restrictions. Garrick Higgo won the event. He is not in the field for the CJ Cup.

Rickie Fowler is playing on a sponsor exemption. He has two top-10 finishes in three starts, including a runner-up finish in Japan last week. Harris English received an exemption. He missed the first half of last year while recovering from hip surgery. Rory McIlroy has five straight top-10s, including a win, since missing the cut in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.