Three eagles, and a round of nine-under-par, saw Yannik Paul power up the leaderboard at the Mallorca Golf Open on Saturday to move to 16 under par and a share of the lead with Ryan Fox.

Fox enjoyed another highly consistent round -- six birdies and no dropped shots for a 6-under-par 65.

Dale Whitnell and Marcus Armitage both sit two shots back.

Richard Mansell birdied the 18th hole to lie 13 under par for the tournament, while Darius Van Driel enjoyed a superb eagle on the 18th hole to take him to 11 under par.