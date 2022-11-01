Free agency is coming to LIV Golf.

Only two days after capturing LIV Golf's first team championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson is shaking up his team's roster for 2023, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Talor Gooch is moving to the Niblicks GC, which is captained by Bubba Watson, and Johnson's squad is replacing him with Peter Uihlein. Watson told ESPN last week that he plans to change the name of his team before next season.

Uihlein, a former world No. 1-ranked amateur and 2010 U.S. Amateur champion, finished third in the season-long individual points race in LIV Golf's inaugural season, which earned him a $4 million bonus.

After struggling without a top-25 finish in 15 starts on the PGA Tour during the 2021-22 season, he finished second to Cameron Smith at the LIV Chicago tournament and lost to Brooks Koepka in a playoff in Saudi Arabia.

Uihlein, who is ranked 343rd in the Official World Golf Ranking, earned more than $12.8 million in purses and bonuses during the LIV Golf season.

Johnson's team of Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Gooch split a $16 million winner's purse for claiming the team title. Johnson earned more than $35 million this past season. Reed and Perez are expected to remain with Johnson's squad in 2023.

ESPN's Michael Collins contributed to this report.