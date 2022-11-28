Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

The tournament, which benefits the Woods' charity, TGR Foundation, was supposed to be his first start since he missed the cut in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.

"In preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods wrote in a statement. "After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship."

Woods, 46, competed in just nine rounds in three majors this past season, his first starts since he was seriously injured in a car wreck outside Los Angeles in February 2021. He finished 47th at the Masters in April and withdrew after 54 holes at the PGA Championship in May.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, will be playing in The Match at Pelican Golf Club outside Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 10. He'll team up with world No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy in a 12-hole match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas under the lights. Woods is also scheduled to play with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17-18.