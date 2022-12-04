Poland's Meronk wins the Australian Open

Adrian Meronk is the first Polish player to win the Australian Open after romping to a five-stroke victory at Victoria Golf Club.

The DP World Tour star captured the Stonehaven Cup in style with an eagle at the 72nd hole in a closing four-under-par 66 on Sunday.

Adrian Meronk denied his childhood idol Adam Scott a second Open trophy, 13 years after his first. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Meronk denied his childhood idol Adam Scott a second Open trophy, 13 years after his first, as Australia's third-round leader finished with a disappointing two-over 74.

Min Woo Lee (69) finished outright third a further shot back at nine under to secure a not insignificant consolation prize of a ticket to next year's British Open at Royal Liverpool.

The top three finishers not otherwise exempt gained entry to the 151st Open.

Meronk and Scott had already qualified, leaving Spaniard Alejandro Canizares (64) and Lee's fellow West Australian Haydn Barron (68) to snare the other two spots after sharing fourth at seven under.