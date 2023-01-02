An amateur golfer from Georgia lived every weekend hacker's dream when an invitation to the Masters recently showed up in his mailbox.

The invitation was actually meant for PGA Tour pro Scott Stallings, who made the Masters field by qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championship in 2022.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the real Scott Stallings said he had been checking his mailbox five times a day for the invitation, which never arrived. The other man reached out to Stallings on Instagram to let him know that he had it, after Augusta National Golf Club had mistakenly sent it to his condo.

"Hi Scott," the man wrote. "My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from [Georgia]. My wife's name is Jennifer too! ... I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm [100%] sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! [Nowhere] near your level."

Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday 🫠 pic.twitter.com/yMvUYm3ioK — Scott Stallings (@stallingsgolf) January 2, 2023

The man offered to forward the invitation to Stallings.

"It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend," the man wrote. "I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names and geographical location."

Stallings, 37, has won three times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Ranked 54th in the world, Stallings last played in the Masters in 2014, when he missed the cut. He tied for 27th at the Augusta National in his only other appearance in 2012.