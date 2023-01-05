        <
        >

          How to watch PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions on ESPN+

          2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
          9:06 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The 2023 PGA Tour season begins this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii will host several of golf's brightest stars. The 2022 PGA Tour player of the year, No. 2-ranked Scottie Scheffler, will play, and No. 3-ranked Cameron Smith hopes to win the event for a second consecutive year. The purse is $15 million, a $6.8 million increase from last year's event ($8.2 million).

          Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

          There two feeds from which to choose:

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Here's how you can watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Featured group and featured hole (14)

          2:15 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          6 p.m.-10 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Featured group and featured hole (14)

          2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          6 p.m.-10 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Featured group and featured hole (14)

          12:45 p.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

          4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Featured group and featured hole (14)

          12:45 p.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

          4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here