Pinehurst Resort, already the site of nine top-quality 18-hole golf courses, is adding No. 10.

The North Carolina resort, which has hosted the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open, the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup in the past, announced it will be constructing an additional golf course slated to open when the U.S. Open returns there in 2024. Tom Doak, who has designed courses such as Pacific Dunes in Oregon and Ballyneal in Colorado, will be the new course's primary architect.

Tom Doak on his new course at Pinehurst:



No. 10 will be approximately four miles from the main clubhouse at Pinehurst.

"The site is topographically distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst," Doak said in a release on Pinehurst's website.

"It's bigger, bolder and more dramatic. There's about 75 feet of elevation change, and we'll work our way up to it around the mid-point of the layout. You'll have expansive views from this apex over the rest of the course. It will be an unforgettable experience for golfers."