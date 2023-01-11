        <
          When is the PGA Tour's Sony Open on ESPN+? Dates, times, more

          2023 Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii (AP Photo/Matt York)
          6:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Sony Open, the PGA Tour's second event of the 2023 calendar year, begins on Thursday with several of the association's best golfers in attendance. Last year's winner, Hideki Matsuyama, looks to become the first person since Jimmy Walker (2014-15) to win the event in back-to-back seasons. The event will take place at the Waialae Country Club, a par-70 course located in Honolulu, Hawaii. The purse for the Sony Open is $7.9 million, with $1.42 million designated for the winner.

          Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

          There are two feeds from which to choose:

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Here's how you can watch the Sony Open:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Featured group and featured hole #16

          Noon - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Featured group and featured hole #16

          Noon - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          7 p.m - 10:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Featured group and featured hole #16

          1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Featured group and featured hole #16

          10:45 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Watch here

          4 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Watch here