The Sony Open, the PGA Tour's second event of the 2023 calendar year, begins on Thursday with several of the association's best golfers in attendance. Last year's winner, Hideki Matsuyama, looks to become the first person since Jimmy Walker (2014-15) to win the event in back-to-back seasons. The event will take place at the Waialae Country Club, a par-70 course located in Honolulu, Hawaii. The purse for the Sony Open is $7.9 million, with $1.42 million designated for the winner.

There are two feeds from which to choose:

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Here's how you can watch the Sony Open:

All times ET

Thursday

Featured group and featured hole #16

Noon - 7 p.m. | Watch here

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Featured group and featured hole #16

Noon - 7 p.m. | Watch here

7 p.m - 10:30 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Featured group and featured hole #16

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Featured group and featured hole #16

10:45 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Watch here

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Watch here