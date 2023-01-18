        <
          How to watch PGA Tour's The American Express on ESPN+

          The PGA Tour's West Coast swing begins at The American Express in La Quinta, California. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
          6:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The next event on the PGA Tour is The American Express, which will begin Thursday. Some of golf's best will be in attendance, as five of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to play this weekend. The American Express will take place in La Quinta, California, after the first two PGA Tour events of the 2023 calendar year were staged in Hawaii. The purse for this weekend's event is set at $8 million, with $1.44 million going to the winner.

          There are four feeds from which to choose:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Here's how you can watch The American Express:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Main feed

          11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          12:15 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 13, 16 and 17)

          12:15 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed

          11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 13, 16 and 17)

          12:15 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          12:45 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed

          11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 13, 16 and 17)

          12:15 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          1 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 13)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main feed

          11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 13, 16 and 17)

          12:15 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          1 p.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 13)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          3 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Watch here