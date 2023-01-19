How to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN, ESPN+

The 2023 PGA Tour is underway, and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will provide complete coverage of the season's events with over 4,300 hours of live coverage from 35 tournaments, including the PGA Tour's season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.

ESPN and ESPN+ will also provide live coverage of The Masters and the year's second major, the PGA Championship.

Upcoming events on ESPN+

Jan. 19-22: The American Express (La Quinta Country Club/La Quinta, California)

Jan. 25-28: Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines/La Jolla, California)

Feb. 2-5: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links/Pebble Beach, California)

Feb. 9-12: WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale/Scottsdale, Arizona)

Feb. 16-19 The Genesis Invitational (Riviera Country Club/Pacific Palisades, California)

Feb. 23-26: The Honda Classic (PGA National Resort & Spa/Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

March 2-5: Puerto Rico Open (Grand Reserve Country Club/Rio Grande, Puerto Rico)

March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge/Orlando, Florida)

March 9-12: The PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass/Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida)

March 16-19: Valspar Championship (Innisbrook Resort/Palm Harbor, Florida)

March 22-25: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Austin Country Club/Austin, Texas)

March 23-26: Corales Puntacana Championship (Puntacana Resort & Club Corales Golf Course/Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)

March 30-April 2: Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio Oaks Course/San Antonio, TX)

The Masters

The 2023 Masters will take place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6-9. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

April 6-9 : Augusta National Golf Club (Augusta, Georgia)

Watch: The Masters Films on ESPN+

PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA championship will take place at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, from May 18-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

May 18-21: Oak Hill Country Club (Rochester, New York)

FedEx Cup Playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs start with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee on August 10. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire)

Aug. 10-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship (TPC Southwind/Memphis, Tennessee)

Aug. 17-20: BMW Championship (Olympia Fields Country Club/Olympia Fields, Illinois)

Aug. 24-27: Tour Championship (East Lake Golf Club/Atlanta, Georgia)

