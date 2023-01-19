        <
          How to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN, ESPN+

          The 2023 PGA Tour season is available to watch via PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
          9:40 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 2023 PGA Tour is underway, and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will provide complete coverage of the season's events with over 4,300 hours of live coverage from 35 tournaments, including the PGA Tour's season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.

          ESPN and ESPN+ will also provide live coverage of The Masters and the year's second major, the PGA Championship.

          The complete PGA Tour schedule can be found here.

          Upcoming events on ESPN+

          • Jan. 19-22: The American Express (La Quinta Country Club/La Quinta, California)

          • Jan. 25-28: Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines/La Jolla, California)

          • Feb. 2-5: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links/Pebble Beach, California)

          • Feb. 9-12: WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale/Scottsdale, Arizona)

          • Feb. 16-19 The Genesis Invitational (Riviera Country Club/Pacific Palisades, California)

          • Feb. 23-26: The Honda Classic (PGA National Resort & Spa/Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

          • March 2-5: Puerto Rico Open (Grand Reserve Country Club/Rio Grande, Puerto Rico)

          • March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge/Orlando, Florida)

          • March 9-12: The PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass/Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida)

          • March 16-19: Valspar Championship (Innisbrook Resort/Palm Harbor, Florida)

          • March 22-25: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Austin Country Club/Austin, Texas)

          • March 23-26: Corales Puntacana Championship (Puntacana Resort & Club Corales Golf Course/Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)

          • March 30-April 2: Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio Oaks Course/San Antonio, TX)

          The Masters

          • April 6-9 : Augusta National Golf Club (Augusta, Georgia)

          PGA Championship

          • May 18-21: Oak Hill Country Club (Rochester, New York)

          FedEx Cup Playoffs

          • Aug. 10-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship (TPC Southwind/Memphis, Tennessee)

          • Aug. 17-20: BMW Championship (Olympia Fields Country Club/Olympia Fields, Illinois)

          • Aug. 24-27: Tour Championship (East Lake Golf Club/Atlanta, Georgia)

          America's Caddie

          Michael Collins, ESPN's golf analyst, takes you around the world of golf in a way only he can with the help of special guests.

