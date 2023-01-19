How to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN, ESPN+

The 2023 PGA Tour is underway, and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will provide complete coverage of the season's events with over 4,300 hours of live coverage from 35 tournaments, including the PGA Tour's season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.
ESPN and ESPN+ will also provide live coverage of The Masters and the year's second major, the PGA Championship.
The complete PGA Tour schedule can be found here.
Upcoming events on ESPN+
Jan. 19-22: The American Express (La Quinta Country Club/La Quinta, California)
Jan. 25-28: Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines/La Jolla, California)
Feb. 2-5: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links/Pebble Beach, California)
Feb. 9-12: WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale/Scottsdale, Arizona)
Feb. 16-19 The Genesis Invitational (Riviera Country Club/Pacific Palisades, California)
Feb. 23-26: The Honda Classic (PGA National Resort & Spa/Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)
March 2-5: Puerto Rico Open (Grand Reserve Country Club/Rio Grande, Puerto Rico)
March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge/Orlando, Florida)
March 9-12: The PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass/Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida)
March 16-19: Valspar Championship (Innisbrook Resort/Palm Harbor, Florida)
March 22-25: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Austin Country Club/Austin, Texas)
March 23-26: Corales Puntacana Championship (Puntacana Resort & Club Corales Golf Course/Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)
March 30-April 2: Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio Oaks Course/San Antonio, TX)
The Masters
April 6-9 : Augusta National Golf Club (Augusta, Georgia)
Watch: The Masters Films on ESPN+
PGA Championship
May 18-21: Oak Hill Country Club (Rochester, New York)
FedEx Cup Playoffs
Aug. 10-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship (TPC Southwind/Memphis, Tennessee)
Aug. 17-20: BMW Championship (Olympia Fields Country Club/Olympia Fields, Illinois)
Aug. 24-27: Tour Championship (East Lake Golf Club/Atlanta, Georgia)
America's Caddie
Michael Collins, ESPN's golf analyst, takes you around the world of golf in a way only he can with the help of special guests.
Stream "America's Caddie" right here.