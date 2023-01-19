LIV Golf has reached a multi-year U.S. broadcast television and streaming agreement with The CW Network to air its live tournaments, tour officials announced Thursday.

According to the news release, The CW will broadcast each of LIV Golf's 14 global events this coming season on its cable network channel and The CW App.

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights," LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said in a statement. "The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States. We're very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in its debut full league season."

The second LIV Golf season is scheduled to tee off at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico, from Feb. 24-26. LIV Golf has announced the sites of only seven of its planned 14 tournaments in 2023. An announcement on the full 2023 schedule is expected in the coming days.

According to the release, the second and third rounds of LIV weekend tournaments will air live on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW and The CW App. The opening round will be streamed on The CW App.

Financial terms of the deal weren't released. Sources told ESPN that it is a revenue-sharing arrangement, and that LIV Golf won't receive rights fees from The CW Network and would continue to pay production costs, as it did during its inaugural season in 2022.

"Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league," The CW Network president Dennis Miller said in a statement. "With CW's broadcasts and streams, more fans across the country and around the globe can partake in the LIV Golf energy and view its innovative competition that has reimagined the sport for players, fans and the game of golf."

The CW, which has 14 hours of primetime programming daily, is majority owned by Nexstar Media Group, the country's largest local television and media company. It's the first time The CW has been an exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports.

"The CW and its majority owner, Nexstar Media Group, recognize the enormous interest in and potential of our league and with their support, more fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport," Norman said in a statement. "The CW is a world-class media partner, and we are honored to be joining forces to further bring LIV Golf to life as they stake their claim in professional sports."

LIV Golf, which is being financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, had reportedly been in talks with Fox Sports about broadcasting its tournaments on FS1 or FS2, with LIV Golf paying for airtime.