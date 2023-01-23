How to watch PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open on ESPN+

The 2023 PGA Tour continues Wednesday with the Farmers Insurance Open. The event will take place at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. It will be the second year in a row the tournament will start on a Wednesday and end on a Saturday, a change from the usual Thursday-Sunday format. The purse for the Farmers Insurance Open is set at $8.7 million, $300,000 more than last year.

Several talented golfers will tee it up at Torrey Pines this week. Luke List eyes another Farmers victory after winning last year's event. Jon Rahm, who won last week's American Express tournament, will look to continue his winning streak. Other notable names include Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele.

There are four feeds from which to watch:

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Here's how you can watch the Farmers Insurance Open:

All times ET

Wednesday

Main feed

Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 and 16)

12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 8)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Thursday

Main feed

Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 and 16)

12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 8)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 and 16)

12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

1:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 11)

3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 and 16)

12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 11)

2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here