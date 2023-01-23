Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon discuss why LIV Golf's deal with the CW network puts the tour in a position to succeed. (1:28)

The LIV Golf League's team championship is moving from Trump National Doral in Miami to Saudi Arabia in November, LIV Golf sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

The $50 million team championship will be played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah on Nov. 3-5, according to a schedule that will soon be announced by LIV Golf.

LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The 2022 event was held at Trump National Doral in October during LIV Golf's inaugural season. The course is owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who attended the event and participated in the pro-am tournament.

LIV Golf said its players would compete for $405 million in 14 tournaments this season, which is $150 million more than they won in eight events in 2022.

Three Trump-owned courses are part of LIV Golf's 2023 schedule, including Trump National Golf Club outside Washington, D.C. (May 26-28), Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey (Aug. 11-13), and Trump National Doral (Oct. 20-22).

The full 2023 schedule includes a new tournament at Orange County National in Orlando, Florida (March 31-April 2). Orange County National has hosted Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Q-school events in the past. The tournament will be held the week before the Masters, the first major championship of the season.

LIV Golf is also returning to Centurion Club outside London (July 7-9), the site of its inaugural event last June, and Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois (Sept. 22-24). The circuit is not hosting events in Portland, Oregon, and Boston like it did in 2022.

LIV Golf had previously announced the dates and sites of seven of its tournaments for the 2023 schedule, which begins at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, on Feb. 24-26. It also announced tournaments in Tucson, Arizona (March 17-19), Australia (April 21-23), Singapore (April 28-30), Oklahoma (May 12-14), Spain (June 30-July 2) and West Virginia (Aug. 4-6).

Sports Illustrated first reported details of LIV's full 2023 schedule.