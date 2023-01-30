How to watch PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on ESPN+

The next event on the PGA Tour is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which begins Thursday. The tournament will take place in Pebble Beach, California and is the third straight PGA Tour event held in the Golden State. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will use a three-course format, with Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Monterey Peninsula Country Club as the selected locations. The purse for this event is $9 million, a $300,000 increase from last year.
Tom Hoge looks to become the first golfer since Dustin Johnson (2009-10) to win back-to-back Pebble Beach Pro-Ams. Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jimmy Walker are other notable names in the field for this weekend's tournament. The celebrity field is also stacked, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Bill Murray and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers among the stars playing.
There are four feeds from which to watch:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here's how you can watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
All times ET
Thursday
Main Feed
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 and 17)
Noon-3 p.m.| Watch here
Featured groups
12:15-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
12:30-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 7)
3-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3-6 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main Feed
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 and 17)
Noon-3 p.m.| Watch here
Featured groups
12:15-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
12:30-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 7)
3-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3-6 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main Feed
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 and 17)
Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:15-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
12:30-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 7)
1-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1-7 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Main Feed
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 and 17)
11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 7)
1-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1-7 p.m. | Watch here