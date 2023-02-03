PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- A caddie for an amateur collapsed during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday and received CPR over an extended period of time before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Play was stopped on No. 11 for nearly an hour as the caddie for Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch was attended to for an extended period of time after he collapsed on the fairway.

The playing group included amateur Lukas Nelson and PGA Tour professionals Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy, who appeared to be shaken up after witnessing the incident. Shortly after the ambulance arrived, Couch left the playing group.

The players and caddies later were seen hugging each other upon receiving news. When asked about the status of the caddie by ESPN, Nelson said the caddie was "doing better." Golf Channel also reported that the caddie was expected to be OK.