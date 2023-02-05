Daniel Gavins won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Sunday after a wild finish that saw the Englishman twice find the water on the final hole before rolling in a title-clinching putt from 26 feet for double-bogey.

Gavins shot three under par round of 69 to finish on 17 under par overall, then had to wait to see if Zander Lombard -- the third-round leader playing in the final group -- could eagle the par-5 number 18 to force a playoff.

Lombard's eagle putt missed right and Gavins celebrated with his girlfriend in the scoring hut.

It was his second European tour title after the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2021.

Lombard (72) and Alexander Bjork (68) tied for second place, with Bjork -- playing in the group ahead of Gavins -- making a costly bogey down the last hole.

Gavins had not realized that and thought he was playing the 18th leading by two, rather than three.

He sliced his tee shot into the water.

Then, after finding the middle of the fairway with his third shot, Gavins hit a fairway wood that veered right, bounced off the rocks and plopped into the water again.

Gavins chipped from the rough onto the green with his sixth shot and thought he needed to hole the putt to get into a playoff with Bjork.

He clenched his fist when the double-bogey putt dropped, not knowing he had actually likely won.