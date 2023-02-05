PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

Rodgers and Ben Silverman of Canada held on for a one-shot victory Sunday in the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The prize is their name listed on the wall, which features pro-am winners, tournament winners, USGA champions at Pebble and more.

"It's really significant," Rodgers said, whose Packers failed to reach the NFL playoffs for only the fourth time in his 15 years as the starter. "It's always been on my bucket list."

Congratulations to our Pro-Am Team Champions, Ben Silverman and @AaronRodgers12.🏆 pic.twitter.com/gztvVGbLhU — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (@attproam) February 5, 2023

Rodgers did his share of heavy lifting. Silverman, coming off a Korn Ferry Tour win, finished at 1-over 216 and missed the cut. Rodgers, playing off a 10 handicap, said he had not played golf since training camp until last Monday.

They finished at 26-under par, one shot ahead of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx whose name already is on the wall.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Keith Mitchell were four behind.

"Josh Allen was telling me there's going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds," Rodgers said. "But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.