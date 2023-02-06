        <
          How to watch PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+

          The PGA Tour's next event, the WM Phoenix Open, begins Thursday and features a star-studded field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
          6:43 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the WM Phoenix Open, which begins Thursday. The tournament will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, after three straight PGA events in California. The WM Phoenix Open will be played at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, a par-71 course. The purse is $20 million, more than double the amount of last year's prize money because the WM Phoenix Open is now an elevated event on the PGA Tour.

          The field is loaded with star talent because the PGA Tour's top players have committed to playing in elevated events. Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, the winner of last year's tournament, highlight the notable names participating. Golfers should prepare for hole 16, nicknamed The Coliseum -- according to the tournament's website, it is considered the "loudest hole in golf."

          Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

          There are four feeds available to watch:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Here's how you can watch the WM Phoenix Open:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Main feed

          9:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 and 17)

          9:45 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          10 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          10:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          3:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          3:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          3:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed

          9:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes

          9:45 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          10 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          10:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          3:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          3:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          3:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed

          Noon | Watch here

          Marquee group

          12:15 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 and 17)

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 12 and 17)

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main feed

          11:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          11:45 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 and 17)

          Noon | Watch here

          Featured groups

          Noon | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 12 and 17)

          1 p.m. | Watch here