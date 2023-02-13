How to watch PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational on ESPN+

The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the Genesis Invitational, which begins Thursday. The event will take place at the Riviera Country Club, a par-71 course in Pacific Palisades, California. Because the Genesis Invitational is an elevated event, the purse is $20 million. It's the second consecutive elevated golf tournament on the PGA Tour following the WM Phoenix Open last week.
Because of the Genesis Invitational's designated status, several top golfers will participate, including Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. Tiger Woods is set to compete as well, making this his first golf action in competitive rounds since The Open in July 2022. The 15-time major champion suffered serious injuries to his leg during a car crash in 2021. Woods competed in just three majors last season, with his best finish being 47th place at the Masters. The Genesis Invitational is hosted by Woods for his TGR Foundation.
There are four feeds available to watch:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here's how you can watch the Genesis Invitational:
All times ET
Thursday
Main feed
9:30 a.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)
9:30 a.m.
Featured groups
10:15 a.m.
Marquee group
10:30 a.m.
Featured group 1
4 p.m.
Featured group 2
4 p.m.
Featured hole (No. 10)
4 p.m.
Featured hole (No. 16)
4 p.m.
Friday
Main feed
9:30 a.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)
9:30 a.m.
Featured groups
10:15 a.m.
Marquee group
10:30 a.m.
Featured group 1
4 p.m.
Featured group 2
4 p.m.
Featured hole (No. 10)
4 p.m.
Featured hole (No. 16)
4 p.m.
Saturday
Main feed
Noon
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)
Noon
Marquee group
12:15 p.m.
Featured groups
12:30 p.m.
Featured group 1
1 p.m.
Featured group 2
1 p.m.
Featured hole (No. 10)
1 p.m.
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m.
Sunday
Main feed
11:30 a.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)
11:30 a.m.
Marquee group
11:45 a.m.
Featured groups
Noon
Featured group 1
1 p.m.
Featured group 2
1 p.m.
Featured hole (No. 10)
1 p.m.
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m.