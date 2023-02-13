How to watch PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational on ESPN+

Tiger Woods announced that he will make his return to the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational. (0:58)

The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the Genesis Invitational, which begins Thursday. The event will take place at the Riviera Country Club, a par-71 course in Pacific Palisades, California. Because the Genesis Invitational is an elevated event, the purse is $20 million. It's the second consecutive elevated golf tournament on the PGA Tour following the WM Phoenix Open last week.

Because of the Genesis Invitational's designated status, several top golfers will participate, including Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. Tiger Woods is set to compete as well, making this his first golf action in competitive rounds since The Open in July 2022. The 15-time major champion suffered serious injuries to his leg during a car crash in 2021. Woods competed in just three majors last season, with his best finish being 47th place at the Masters. The Genesis Invitational is hosted by Woods for his TGR Foundation.

There are four feeds available to watch:

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Here's how you can watch the Genesis Invitational:

All times ET

Thursday

Main feed

9:30 a.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)

9:30 a.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

10:15 a.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

10:30 a.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 10)

4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

4 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

9:30 a.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)

9:30 a.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

10:15 a.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

10:30 a.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 10)

4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

4 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

Noon | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)

Noon | Watch here

Marquee group

12:15 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 10)

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Main feed

11:30 a.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)

11:30 a.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

11:45 a.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

Noon | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 10)

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m. | Watch here