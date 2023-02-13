        <
          How to watch PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational on ESPN+

          Tiger announces return to PGA Tour next week (0:58)

          Tiger Woods announced that he will make his return to the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational. (0:58)

          12:35 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the Genesis Invitational, which begins Thursday. The event will take place at the Riviera Country Club, a par-71 course in Pacific Palisades, California. Because the Genesis Invitational is an elevated event, the purse is $20 million. It's the second consecutive elevated golf tournament on the PGA Tour following the WM Phoenix Open last week.

          Because of the Genesis Invitational's designated status, several top golfers will participate, including Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. Tiger Woods is set to compete as well, making this his first golf action in competitive rounds since The Open in July 2022. The 15-time major champion suffered serious injuries to his leg during a car crash in 2021. Woods competed in just three majors last season, with his best finish being 47th place at the Masters. The Genesis Invitational is hosted by Woods for his TGR Foundation.

          Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

          There are four feeds available to watch:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Here's how you can watch the Genesis Invitational:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Main feed

          9:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)

          9:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          10:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          10:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 10)

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed

          9:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)

          9:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          10:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          10:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 10)

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed

          Noon | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)

          Noon | Watch here

          Marquee group

          12:15 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 10)

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main feed

          11:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 16)

          11:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          11:45 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          Noon | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 10)

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          1 p.m. | Watch here