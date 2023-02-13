Former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis has been named U.S. captain for the 2024 Solheim Cup in Gainesville, Virginia, the LPGA announced on Monday.

Lewis is already on track to captain the 2023 U.S. team that will face Europe at the Sept. 22-24 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

"This is such an amazing honor, to be asked to again captain the U.S. Solheim Cup Team," Lewis said. "Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity."

A 13-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Lewis is no stranger to the match-play competition against Europe, having logged four consecutive appearances as a player, beginning in 2011, and serving as assistant captain under Pat Hurst in 2021.

Lewis has an underwhelming 5-10-1 Solheim Cup record as a player, but was part of winning teams in 2015 in Germany and 2017 in Iowa. She was a captain's pick in 2019 but withdrew with injury and served as an unofficial assistant captain.

Lewis will be 38 when this year's competition begins, making her the youngest American captain in Solheim Cup history. Patty Sheehan was 45 when she served as U.S. captain in 2002.

"She has embraced the role in every way and has implemented several innovative ways to help her team reach peak performance, including the use of advanced data and analytics," LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

"Her Solheim Cup experience, proven leadership and passion coupled with the many benefits of consistency in 2023 and 2024 led the selection committee to enthusiastically invite Stacy to captain the team in 2024."

Europe will enter as defending champions, after edging the United States, 15-13, at Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021, retaining the Solheim Cup. The Americans lead the overall series, 10-7.

The Solheim Cup Committee previously approved to move the event to even years starting in 2024 after the announcement that the Ryder Cup would move to an odd-year schedule after the 2020 competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.