Thorbjorn Olesen stretched away from the field to claim his seventh DP World Tour title by four shots at the Thailand Classic in Bangkok.

Olesen took a two-shot lead into Sunday's final round and birdies at the first, second and sixth sealed a fine display of front-running.

The 33-year-old cruised home with a bogey-free 66 putting him 24-under for the tournament, well clear of Germany's Yannick Paul who finished on 20-under after a final round 68.

Joost Luiten and Alexander Knappe shared third place a further two shots back.

When asked about whether he can grab a place in Team Europe's Ryder Cup team in September, Olesen said: "It's always a goal, when you've tried it once you want to go back. I know I was a long way behind, but this is a really good start to the year. It's time to keep going and see if we can get in that team."