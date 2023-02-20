NAPLES, Fla. -- Bernhard Langer matched Hale Irwin's PGA Tour Champions victory record of 45 on Sunday, winning the Chubb Classic for the fifth time.

The 65-year-old Langer matched his age with a closing 7-under 65 for a three-stroke victory over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.

"It's extremely special because we've been talking about it for so long, it seems now,'' Langer said. "When I first came out here, I thought, 'This is never going to happen.'''

Bernhard Langer celebrates his victory in the Chubb Classic, which was his 45th PGA Tour Champions title, tying Hale Irwin's victories record. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Langer finished at 17-under 199 on Tiburon Golf Club's Black Course. At 65 years, 5 months, 23 days, the German star extended his record as the oldest winner. He holds the top three spots on the list.

"Just right now, I just feel relieved and grateful and thankful for everybody that's been on my team and helping me through these years, '' Langer said. "Like we said, for a German kid from a village of 800 people and starting as a caddie to do what I've done, it takes a lot of people to do that, not just one.''

Langer also won Chubb titles in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2022.

Stricker shot a 66, and Harrington closed with a 65.