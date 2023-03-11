        <
          The Players Championship 2023: Tee times for the third round

          Jordan Spieth's water-bound ball bounces off fan at Players Championship (0:40)

          Jordan Spieth's shot off the tee was heading toward the water but was saved by a fan who was caught in the middle. (0:40)

          10:20 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Players Championship, the unofficial "fifth major" on the PGA Tour, is closely contested after second round action. Adam Svensson has a solo lead at 9 under, with Scottie Scheffler close behind with a 7 under solo second. Ben Griffin, Min Woo Lee and Collin Morikawa and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are not too far behind them at 6 under.

          Round 2 of the Players Championship was suspended Friday afternoon because of inclement weather. It will picked back up on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET. Round 3 began on Saturday at

          Here are the tee times for the third round of the Players Championship.

          All times ET.

          Tee No. 1

          10:30 a.m. - Taylor Montgomery, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

          10:41 a.m. - Lucas Glover, Danny Willett, Davis Thompson

          10:52 a.m. - Ryan Fox, Kramer Hickok, Garrick Higgo

          11:03 a.m. - Rickie Fowler, Tyler Duncan, Justin Rose

          11:14 a.m. - Brandon Wu, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay

          11:25 a.m. - Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu

          11:36 a.m. - Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Sam Burns

          11:47 a.m. - David Lingmerth, Justin Suh, Byeong Hun An

          11:58 a.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Brendon Todd, Nate Lashley

          12:09 p.m. - Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Denny McCarthy

          12:20 p.m. - Cam Davis, Chad Ramey, Will Gordon

          12:31 p.m. - Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Collin Morikawa

          12:42 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin

          Tee No. 10

          10:30 a.m. - Mark Hubbard, Chesson Hadley, Francesco Molinari

          10:41 a.m. - Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

          10:52 a.m. - Joel Dahmen, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

          11:03 a.m. - Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Matthias Schwab

          11:14 a.m. - Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Scott Stallings

          11:25 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Patton Kizzire, Sam Ryder

          11:36 a.m. - Taylor Moore, Austin Smotherman, Tony Finau

          11:47 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Adam Scott, Aaron Baddeley

          11:58 a.m. - Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Sepp Straka

          12:09 p.m. - Tom Hoge, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

          12:20 p.m. - Alex Smalley, Jerry Kelly, Keith Mitchell

          12:31 p.m. - Tom Kim, Russell Henley, Eric Cole