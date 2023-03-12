NAIROBI, Kenya -- Jorge Campillo held onto his overnight lead to win the DP World Tour's Kenya Open by two shots on Sunday with a 5-under 66.

The Spaniard put together six birdies and dropped just one shot in the final round at Muthaiga Golf Club to go 18 under overall and stay ahead of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura.

Campillo claimed his third tour title and first since the 2020 Qatar Masters.

"I will try and enjoy my moment now and get ready for the next tournament," Campillo said. "Because you know how golf is. You win now and then the next day you are not that good anymore."

Kawamura also closed with a 66 to finish second on 16 under.

Santiago Tarrio (66) tied for third with Ryo Hisatsune (65), three shots behind Campillo.

Campillo started the final round one shot ahead and had a smooth day, with five birdies in his first 10 holes keeping him clear of the chasers.

He did make a bogey on No. 11 but it was his only slip-up and no one took advantage. Campillo had the luxury of a three-shot lead when he teed it up on the final hole. He made a par there to confirm his victory.