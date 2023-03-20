How to watch PGA Tour's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which begins on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Austin Country Club, a par-71 course in Austin, Texas. It is the seventh time the Austin Country Club has hosted the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event. The purse is $20 million because it is an elevated event on the PGA Tour.

The field features plenty of stars because the PGA Tour's top players have committed to playing in elevated events. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa are among the notable names participating. Scheffler, who attended the University of Texas from 2014-18, looks to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for a second straight year.

The format divides the field into 16 groups of four for round-robin play on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The player with the best score in their respective groups advances to the round of 16 on Saturday morning. The round of 16 is single-elimination, with the victors moving on to the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon. The semifinals, championship and consolation matches will happen on Sunday.

There are four feeds available to watch:

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

