          How to watch PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open on ESPN+

          The Valero Texas Open begins on Thursday with $8.9 million in prize money up for grabs. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
          1:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The next event on the 2023 PGA Tour is the Valero Texas Open, which begins on Thursday. The event will take place at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, a par-72 course in Texas. The purse for the event is $8.9 million, a $300,000 increase from last year.

          J.J. Spaun, whose only PGA Tour victory came at the Valero Texas Open last year, looks to defend his championship. Other golfers participating who have won this event include Martin Laird (2013), Jimmy Walker (2015), Charley Hoffman (2016), Kevin Chappell (2017), Andrew Landry (2018) and Corey Conners (2019).

          There are four feeds available to watch:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Here is how you can watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Main feed

          8:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 and 16)

          9 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          9:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          9:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 13)

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed

          8:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 and 16)

          9 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          9:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          9:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 13)

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          4 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed

          8:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 and 16)

          9 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          9:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          9:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 13)

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main feed

          8:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 and 16)

          9 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          9:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          9:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 13)

          1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          1 p.m. | Watch here