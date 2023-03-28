El Cardonal, a Tiger Woods-designed course in Mexico, will be the site of the World Wide Technology Championship this fall, the PGA Tour said Tuesday.

The PGA Tour's agreement with Mayakoba, which was designed by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, ended after 2022. Mayakoba hosted LIV Golf's 2023 season-opener in February.

El Cardonal is located at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur. It opened in 2014 and is the first golf course designed by Woods. The date of the 2023 event has not been decided, but it will be part of the fall schedule.

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba made golf history in 2007 when it became the first PGA Tour event to be contested outside of the United States or Canada.

The event at El Cardonal will be held this autumn and feature 132 golfers competing for 500 FedExCup points on a par-72, 7,300-yard layout that was influenced by the Southern California courses Woods grew up playing.

After the PGA Tour's season-ending playoffs, which conclude in August, the autumn events finalize the top 125 eligibility for the next FedExCup season that begins in January.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.