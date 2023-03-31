2023 Masters: How to watch, PGA Tour vs. LIV, news, more

Bill Plaschke and Frank Isola look into the potential drama that might arise when PGA and LIV golfers combine at the Masters starting on April 6. (0:48)

The Masters returns this year to the gorgeous Augusta National grounds in Georgia. We'll see PGA Tour players competing against LIV golfers this time around, with past champions such as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel and defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to compete for another title. Here's everything you need to know going into the 2023 tournament.

Key information

When: April 6-9

Where: Augusta National Golf Club

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler

How to watch

All times ET

Wednesday, April 5

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Masters Par 3 Contest | Watch

Thursday, April 6

3 p.m.

Thursday at the Masters on ESPN | Watch

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"SportsCenter" at the Masters on ESPN | Watch

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"Welcome to the Masters" hosted by Scott Van Pelt, with Marty Smith and Michael Collins on ESPN

Friday, April 7

3 p.m.

Friday at the Masters on ESPN | Watch

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"SportsCenter" at the Masters on ESPN | Watch

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"Welcome to the Masters" on ESPN

What's for dinner?

Scottie Scheffler has his title defense dinner menu ready. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Reigning champion Scheffler knows what he wants served when he hosts the annual Masters dinner this year.

PGA-LIV tension?

Past Masters champion Patrick Reed says he doesn't think there'll be tension between PGA and LIV golfers this coming week. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

The rivalry between the golfers who left for LIV Golf and the ones who stayed with the PGA can be intense -- but will it boil over at the Masters?

Work to do?

Tiger and Phil will be back at the Masters this year. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

One month out from the Masters, Mark Schlabach checked in on big names like Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods to see what they need to do to compete

Check out the ANWA

Anna Davis is back to defend her ANWA title. EPA

Want a preview of the best up-and-coming women's golf stars? The Augusta National Women's Amateur has some incredible storylines before the main event tees off.