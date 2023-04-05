Sportsbooks are divided on the favorite to win the Masters, but the betting public is gravitating to the defending champion.

Scottie Scheffler, who won the green jacket last year at Augusta National, is the favorite to win the tournament at 5-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Rory McIlroy at 13-2 and Jon Rahm at 17-2. Those are the only golfers with single-digit odds at Caesars. McIlroy is the favorite at other sportsbooks, including the SuperBook and Circa Sports, and a co-favorite with Scheffler at FanDuel and BetMGM.

Anthony Salleroli, who oversees golf odds for Caesars Sportsbook, said support for Scheffler from the betting public and his recent strong showings caused his odds to improve to 5-1 earlier this week. More bets have been on placed on Scheffler to win the tournament than any other golfer at most sportsbooks, and as of Tuesday, he had attracted twice as much money wagered to win the tournament as any other golfer at Caesars Sportsbook.

Rahm was the consensus Masters favorite in late February, but his odds have lengthened over the last month after withdrawing from the Players Championship with an illness and losing in the first round of the WGC-Dell Match Play event.

Patrick Cantlay is 16-1, followed by Jordan Spieth at 18-1 and Tony Finau at 20-1 to win the Masters at Caesars Sportsbook.

Tiger Woods is around 80-1 to win the tournament and has seen support. Only six players had attracted more bets to win the tournament than Woods at DraftKings.