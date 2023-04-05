Top moments from the Masters Par 3 Contest

On Wednesday, Masters participants and past champions played the Par 3 Contest. In one of the cherished traditions of Masters week, the golfers play a shortened, nine-hole course, where anyone from wives and girlfriends to children and friends can serve as caddies.

According to the Masters, the holes range in length from 70 to 140 yards and play over DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond. In this year's edition of the event, 76 of the 88 Masters participants were slated to play.

Besides the family-friendly scene, the event is known for two things: a lot of holes-in-one and a superstition.

According to ESPN Stats & Information data, there have been 107 aces in the 60-year history of the contest, with the most, 25, coming on hole No. 9. Scottie Scheffler hit the first hole-in-one on 9 since Webb Simpson did it in 2016.

It's also an event that many might not want to win because no Par 3 Contest winner has ever won the Masters in the same year. In 2011, Luke Donald came the closest, winning the Par 3 and finishing fourth in the tournament.

Here are some of the top moments from the Par 3 Contest:

Holes-in-one

Plenty of aces to go around, but let's give it up for Seamus Power. The 36-year-old Irishman managed back-to-back holes-in-one, only the third time that has ever happened at the contest.

Tom Hoge, Bubba Watson and Scheffler also managed to land some good ones.

Hole in one on No. 8 for Tom Hoge! #themasters pic.twitter.com/hRtnFkPMfY — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

It's all about family

Seeing the pros' families on the course with them is one of the treats of the Par 3 Contest, whether they're imitating their fathers or starting the Easter egg hunt a little early.

play 0:32 Like father, like son: Kevin Kisner's son impersonates dad After Kevin Kisner lips out a near ace, he throws his hat on the ground. His son then taps in the putt and throws down his club.